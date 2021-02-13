Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 250,300 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the Barrolka, Cuisinier, Tookoonooka, ATP 934, and other petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

