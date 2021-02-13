Beowulf (BWF) One Day Volume Tops $1,483.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $14.07 million and $1,483.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

