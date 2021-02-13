Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $7.29 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,232.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

