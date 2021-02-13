Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,860 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $3,403,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

