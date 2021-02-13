BetProtocol Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00064653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.78 or 0.01077997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007287 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.23 or 0.05613629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026996 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

