Bezop (BEZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $504.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Bezop has a market capitalization of $327,010.15 and approximately $504.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00070952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.24 or 0.01054498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056814 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.49 or 0.05577642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.com . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

