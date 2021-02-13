BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,937.78 ($25.32).

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

BHP Group (BHP.L) stock opened at GBX 2,117.50 ($27.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,075.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,811.35. The company has a market cap of £44.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

