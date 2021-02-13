Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) Stock Price Up 273.3%

Shares of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) rose 273.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ)

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC.

