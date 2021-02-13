Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Big Lots by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

