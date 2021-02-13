Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.64.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BIG stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Big Lots by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
