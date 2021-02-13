Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYLOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

