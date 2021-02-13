Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post $54.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.71 million. Bill.com posted sales of $41.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $210.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.52 million to $211.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.06 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $281.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

BILL opened at $190.00 on Friday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $607,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,405 shares of company stock worth $36,499,355. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,516,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

