Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Up 86.1% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 86.1% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $130.81 or 0.00275914 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $20.21 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00088681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00087294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090815 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00065638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.34 or 0.97885309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00188958 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

