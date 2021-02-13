Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $662.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $596.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.