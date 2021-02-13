BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $1.38. BIOLASE shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 16,680,262 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.98.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

