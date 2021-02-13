Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in January

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the January 14th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS BNOEF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 765,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,025. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
Bionomics Company Profile
