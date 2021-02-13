Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in January

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the January 14th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS BNOEF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 765,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,025. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

