BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,831,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRTX remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,356,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,918,805. BioRestorative Therapies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About BioRestorative Therapies
