BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,831,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRTX remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,356,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,918,805. BioRestorative Therapies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

