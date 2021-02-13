Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $3.45 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $780,815,000 after purchasing an additional 171,430 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

