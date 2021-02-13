Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 575 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 33.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 605,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 331,074 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

