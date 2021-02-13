Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 10.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,306 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.