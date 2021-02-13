Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $21.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 158,851 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 406,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,793. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

