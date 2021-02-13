Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $31.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 17.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,566. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

