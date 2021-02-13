Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 161,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.90. 719,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.68. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $268.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.