Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 326,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,476,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,057. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.