BitBall 24 Hour Volume Hits $582,010.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $582,010.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,453.19 or 1.00017783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042894 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00077299 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015806 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

