Bitcloud Trading 52.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $218,595.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,763,537 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

