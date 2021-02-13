bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $51.23 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00280739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00087646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.20 or 0.99109747 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062325 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.