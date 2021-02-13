BitCoal Market Capitalization Achieves $10,606.40 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $10,606.40 and approximately $59.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.86 or 0.00510952 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 830.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

