BitCoen (BEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,401.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $101,806.41 and approximately $2,401.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.89 or 0.00419692 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000117 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,818.27 or 0.99796611 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

