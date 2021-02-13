Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Capitalization Reaches $307.38 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $307.38 million and $6.88 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $16.55 or 0.00035291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,895.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.15 or 0.01209394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00491599 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004700 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005526 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

