Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $10.41 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $557.88 or 0.01191278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and approximately $7.79 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.62 or 0.00483908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004936 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005534 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,653,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

