Bitcoin Classic Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $5,641.07 and $32.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001400 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

