Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $27,295.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.22 or 0.00800750 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

