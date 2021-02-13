Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001890 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $165.42 million and $7.62 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00022525 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

