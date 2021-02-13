Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 62.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $19.29 or 0.00040668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 62.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $337.93 million and approximately $86.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00373655 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00119532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

