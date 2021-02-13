Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $135,943.79 and $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

