Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $128,962.21 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00369485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00120582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

