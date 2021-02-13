Bitcoin SV Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.18 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for approximately $261.10 or 0.00557059 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.87 billion and $2.18 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 38.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,870.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.79 or 0.01371405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003902 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005285 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,651,995 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

