Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading 74.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 74.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $163,609.95 and $26,141.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00277859 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00099686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00087839 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,257.65 or 1.00403686 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Token Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

