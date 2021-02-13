Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.94 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.87 or 1.00068120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00080447 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

