BitcoinZ 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,957.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $39,957.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 199.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.00371165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00117244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037231 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.