BitCore Trading 43.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $2,413.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,326.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.94 or 0.03839151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00459889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.98 or 0.01460012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.37 or 0.00573394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00483030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00360364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002934 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,535,112 coins and its circulating supply is 18,034,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore Coin Trading

