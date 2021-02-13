BitGreen Hits Market Cap of $4.74 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitGreen has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $51,109.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

