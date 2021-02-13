BitGreen Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $74,019.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitGreen has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00354529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015524 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011585 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

