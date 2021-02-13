BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $192.89 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 74.8% against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $192.89 million and $6.10 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.59 or 0.01054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055984 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.71 or 0.05552066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BTMX is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.