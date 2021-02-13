Bitradio Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,811.73 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $95,811.73 and $41.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,666,729 coins and its circulating supply is 9,666,725 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

