Bitradio Reaches One Day Volume of $41.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $91,929.58 and approximately $41.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,667,132 coins and its circulating supply is 9,667,127 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

