BitTorrent (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $290.37 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 166.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $290.37 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,966,104,659 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.