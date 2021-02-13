BitTube Price Up 28.3% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $31,169.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.17 or 0.00484263 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

