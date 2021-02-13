BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.64% of BK Technologies worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.30.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.