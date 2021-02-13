BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stake Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 55.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

BB stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.